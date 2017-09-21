'The Walking Dead' season 8: New pictures tease return of Scavengers

Pictures from “The Walking Dead” season 8 have been released online, teasing some of the storylines the fans can expect to see on the show this time around. The Saviors and Scavengers will be back, and they will have to fight the combined forces of Hilltop, the Kingdom, and Alexandria.

The new stills from the next season posted on Skybound shows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with his subordinates and his favourite weapon-Lucille.

There are also stills of the heroes Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and Carl (Chandler Riggs).

The heroes have their guns drawn in the pictures. The next season is promising to be action packed. In terms of the battles between rival human groups, as opposed to the fight against the zombies, the sheer number of the people involved this year is bigger than before. The fans got a taste of the action towards the end of the previous season, but it was only towards the very end that Negan rallied his troops with an aim to wipe out Rick’s people.

Apart from all the action, there will also be room for some romance. The new pictures tease tender moments that the fans will get to see of Daryl with Carol and Rick with Michonne. Romance, action, and high drama on the show will be an exciting ride that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

The TV series has the tradition of leaving a lot of grey areas when it comes to the groups working towards the same goal together. There will be characters on both sides who will have doubts and concerns about the course of action they will be involved in, which further adds to the tension.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 is set to premiere on Oct. 22. Just as before, there will be a total of 16 episodes this time around.