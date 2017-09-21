'The Walking Dead' season 8: New pictures tease return of Scavengers

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8
Andrew Lincoln plays Rick Grimes on ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8. AMC/The Walking Dead

Pictures from “The Walking Dead” season 8 have been released online, teasing some of the storylines the fans can expect to see on the show this time around. The Saviors and Scavengers will be back, and they will have to fight the combined forces of Hilltop, the Kingdom, and Alexandria.

The new stills from the next season posted on Skybound shows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with his subordinates and his favourite weapon-Lucille.

There are also stills of the heroes Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and Carl (Chandler Riggs).

The heroes have their guns drawn in the pictures. The next season is promising to be action packed. In terms of the battles between rival human groups, as opposed to the fight against the zombies, the sheer number of the people involved this year is bigger than before. The fans got a taste of the action towards the end of the previous season, but it was only towards the very end that Negan rallied his troops with an aim to wipe out Rick’s people.

Apart from all the action, there will also be room for some romance. The new pictures tease tender moments that the fans will get to see of Daryl with Carol and Rick with Michonne. Romance, action, and high drama on the show will be an exciting ride that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

The TV series has the tradition of leaving a lot of grey areas when it comes to the groups working towards the same goal together. There will be characters on both sides who will have doubts and concerns about the course of action they will be involved in, which further adds to the tension.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 is set to premiere on Oct. 22. Just as before, there will be a total of 16 episodes this time around.

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Medieval history experts confirm women power in ‘Vikings’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: World premiere on Dec. 8
‘Outlander’ season 3: Challenges in episode 2
‘Poldark’ season 4: Two unlikely characters meet
Five fast facts about the new 'Tomb Raider' trailer starring Alicia Vikander
'Tomb Raider' reboot's official trailer released: Five facts you must know
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car