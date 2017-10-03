'The Walking Dead' season 8: Lennie James' take on Morgan

Morgan (Lennie James) has had a long personal journey so far in “The Walking Dead.” From being a regular family man to turning into the perfect killing machine, to believing that all life is precious; he has been through a lot. With war looming in season 8, the big question is whether the character will go back to killing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James admitted that killing people may be unavoidable for his character this season because of the war. The whole season for the character will be about the internal battle of whether or not to become a killer again. His only concern is whether he will be able to stop himself once he starts.

Elaborating on the current state of mind of Morgan, James explained that his character is a lot different from before. When the fans first saw Morgan, he became a man who lost everything. Now, he has friends or “connections” with the people in both Alexandria and The Kingdom. The actor said that these connections make his character’s journey “complicated.”

Shedding some light on what the next season will be like, James said that while season 7 was the preparation for the war, season 8 will be about the war. The actor said that the viewers will have to work a little harder this time around because it is in the nature of war to be secretive, so the fans will not get to know what the plan is beforehand. Such a format of storytelling is promising to be an exciting ride that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

As far as the pace of season 8 is concerned, James said that the first three episodes will be intense, and it is only from the fourth episode that things “settle down” a little. The actor promised the action to be “brutal” with some “casualties.” Even the war itself will not exactly go as the viewers expect.