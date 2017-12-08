'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 8 preview: Saviors back at it

There is a tough battle up ahead in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 8. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will be out for revenge, and the Saviors will mount a surprise attack. The preview video shows how the different groups will deal with their own set of challenges.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) leading the Scavengers to Negan’s headquarters. Instead of finding the Saviors trapped and in a desperate situation, Rick will find one of his snipers murdered, and the villains will open fire.

Will Rick be able to keep his new alliance with the Scavengers after this fiasco? While there are some Saviors hiding in the building and firing on Rick and the others, not everyone is there.

Rick doesn’t know that Daryl (Norman Reedus) put his plan into action and drove the zombies into the building of the Saviors. What looked like a good plan on paper seems to have backfired. Instead of leading to the death of the villains, the opening seems to have allowed them to escape and plan their revenge.

The first target of the Saviors will be Carl (Chandler Riggs) and the people with him. The villains no longer have the numbers and the strength they had before, so Carl knows that all they have to do is survive the night and wait for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the people from Alexandria will be on the move. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Jesus (Tom Payne) will encounter the villains on the road. Will they be in a position to help Carl and the others?

There could be some dramatic changes or deaths in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 8. This is the mid-season finale, so the fans will have to wait till Feb next year to see how the story continues.