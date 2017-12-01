'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 7: Negan solving problems

With Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) back in the game, he will try and fix the problems the Saviors are facing in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 7. The one person the villain will turn to in this time of crises is Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

The preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the divided loyalties and the dilemma of Eugene. The Saviors appear to be doomed. They are running out of Food and water, and the workers are getting restless. It is only a matter of time before people start dying on the inside, and then eating the survivors.

Negan knows that he is running out of time. The preview video shows him having a sit down with Eugene, and expressing confidence in Eugene’s ability to solve the problems they are currently facing. If things continue to remain the way they are then that means that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his team win, but it also means that scores of people on the Saviors’ side will die needlessly.

Eugene has a choice to make. He can either help the Saviors, which will mean saving the lives of all the innocent workers, and staying in power there, or he can let them all die and rejoin Rick.

Dwight (Austin Amelio) is concerned that Eugene may be tempted or coerced into finding a solution to the problems the Saviors are facing. Dwight too will have word with Eugene, explaining how the right thing to do at the moment is to do nothing.

While the Saviors struggle to find a solution to their problems, Rick will face some problems of his own in the next episode. The Scavengers have refused to work with Rick against the Saviors, and the next episode may show what the consequences for the refusal will be.