'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 5 preview: Negan’s back

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 - Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan returns as Negan on ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8. AMC/The Walking Dead

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will finally be back in episode 5 of “The Walking Dead” season 8. A preview video and sneak peek scenes show how the Saviors will attempt to find the traitor amongst them and fight off Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) army. There’s going to be a lot more blood before this war comes to an end.

An extended trailer of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Negan still trapped in that room with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), surrounded by blood thirsty zombies. The two characters will first fight, and then chat about the events outside. Negan will be of the opinion that lot of people will die because he’s not there to stop it.

Back at the Saviors’ head quarters the leaders will try to assess the damage. They suspect that there is a traitor amongst them that made all this possible. In Negan’s absence, Simon will take charge and attempt to solve the problem. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) are the prime suspects. Dwight is particularly concerned about his fight, and can be seen discussing their plan with someone in the preview video.

A sneak peek scene from the next episode posted on YouTube shows Eugene and Dwight joining forces to stay alive. Will the two characters help Rick again?

Meanwhile, the heroes will stick to their plan and continue their relentless attacks. The trailer shows Daryl telling Rick that they have to see through their plan and win.

Another video on YouTube shows the opening scene of the next episode. This appears to be a flashback of both Gabriel and Gregory (Xander Berkeley).

“The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 5 is titled “The Big Scary U.” According to the plot synopsis the episode will show the lives of the Saviors and Negan, as the war continues.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car