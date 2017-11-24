'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 6: Dealing with the Scavengers

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’
Pollyanna McIntosh plays Jadis on ‘The Walking Dead.’ AMC

The Scavengers from the junkyard will be back in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 6. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) will have an interesting way in dealing with them. Meanwhile, there’s trouble at Hilltop.

A preview video and sneak peek scenes from the next episode posted on YouTube show Rick meeting with the Scavengers. Now that he has a relative upper hand against the Saviors he could have chosen to let his bullets do the talking. However, he will attempt to make yet another deal with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

Jadis will have a choice in the next episode- either side with Rick and make a new deal or risk dying with the Saviors. Will the untrustworthy Scavengers finally help bring an end to this war?

Meanwhile, there will be an augment at Hilltop that can lead to a life or death situation. Jesus (Tom Payne) will continue to fight for the lives of his prisoners, but not everyone is of the same opinion. The prisoners will attempt to escape again, and there may be more unwanted blood on either side.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) will also be back in the next episode. The character is still recovering from her wounds, but the stakes are so high that she can’t just sit back any more. The preview shows her taking a ride to see how things are going for her team. Will she pickup her sword this week and join the war? Readers should note that one of the reasons why Rick rose to fight his enemies is because of Michonne’s confidence. It will be interesting to see how the character will take a part in the ongoing war.

Rick and his team will need all the support they can get now because although the Saviors seem to have suffered some large setbacks Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is still alive, and he is back with his men. Will the Saviors find a way to strike back?

While the war wages on there’s a new plot brewing in the background. Carl (Chandler Riggs) will find the man his father scared away previously. Will this be the start of an encounter with another new enemy faction?

