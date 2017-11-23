'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 to reconcile new elements with original series

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

“Star Trek Discovery” is set 10 years prior to the timeline of the original series. The producers aim to reconcile the new show with the 1960s series in season 2. However, cast member Jason Isaacs is not keen on seeing any of the actors from the original series making a cameo in the new show.

Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) storyline, the new alien species, and the technology that the writers came up with makes for a gripping tale, but they are still telling the same story in which characters like Spock and Captain James T. Kirk are present. According to a report by Digital Spy the producers are planning to reconcile the new show with that of the original series in season 2.

One of things they need to reconcile with the original series is the presence of Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) sister who never got mentioned before. Executive Producer Aaron Harbert explained this situation by saying that just because the character wasn’t mentioned in the original series it doesn’t mean that she didn’t exist.

The other aspect the writers will have to account for is the spore drive, which was not there in the original series. Harbert said that the process of how they will reconcile the two TV series is going to be a big part of a discussion that they will have.

The reconciliation process and all this talk of the original series is sure to raise the question- will there be any cameos of veteran actors in the new series? William Shatner (Captain Kirk) is one big name and a possible candidate for such a cameo, but not everyone is convinced that this is a good idea.

According to a report by Cinema Blend, Isaacs is of the opinion that the presence of original series cast members on the new show will make it difficult for the audience to suspend disbelief and fully immerse themselves in the story.

No matter how the producers decide to proceed, there seems to be some very interesting things to look forward to in season 2. “Star Trek Discovery” is currently in a mid-season break, and it will return on Jan. 7 with episode 10.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
