'Star Trek Discovery' episode 10 air date and plot

“Star Trek Discovery” will be going for a short break, so episode 10 will not be airing this week. The fans will have to wait till next year for the show to return with a brand new adventure. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Episode 10 is titled “Despite Yourself.” The plot will focus on U.S.S. Discovery in unchartered territory in space. There they will face unprecedented opposing forces, and they will have to get creative just to survive. Then they will have to figure out a way to get back home.

The last time fans saw the ship and its crew, their new weapon went haywire. Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) had demanded too much of Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), which appeared to have caused permanent physical and mental damage. Since he is an essential part of the spore drive, the ship may not be in a position to make jumps any time soon.

While the Discovery is away in uncharted space, the war will continue between the Federation and the Klingons. The data that Captain Gabriel managed to acquire will be of much help to turn the tide, and the death of Kol (Kenneth Mitchell) and his crew will be a big blow to the enemy. However, since the flagship of the Federation will not be in a position to fight, the two sides may be evenly matched.

The death of Kol could help bring the follower of T’Kuvma (Chris Obi) back into a leadership position. Voq (Javid Iqbal) was forced to take a step back and plan a grand strategy after his crew members betrayed him for food.

The next episode of “Star Trek Discovery” will air on Jan. 7. How long will it take for the ship to join the ongoing war? What new alien species will they find? The fans will have to wait and watch to find out.