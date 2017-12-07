'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': 'Blowing up the island'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

Ahead of the release of the first full trailer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” a behind-the-scenes video has been released online, teasing some of the scenes and the making of the film. The fans are taken back to the park, and they also get to see some of the terrifying dinosaurs the heroes will have to deal with this time around.

In the video [see below] the fans can see the production crew creating some of the sets and the dinosaur animatronics of what appears to be Rexy, the old T-Rex that was featured in the 2015 film. There is also a new dinosaur that may be the next big baddie.

The behind-the-scenes video also shows a shot of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and the other cast and crew members filming a scene that was featured in the recently released teaser trailer. Pratt said that the movies from this franchise have always been “suspenseful and exciting.” Now, they are telling “the next chapter.”

Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) said that the new movie is taking the franchise where they have never gone before. “We’re literally blowing up the island,” Pratt added. There are a lot explosions featured in the video, and the teaser has shown an active volcano.

The director of the movie is J.A. Bayona, who said that he liked playing with suspense and liked the intensity. Howard complimented the director by saying that he is a “genius” when it comes to “frightening people.”

The video showed one of the terrifying scenes in the film, in which Claire and another character encounter a new dinosaur. It isn’t clear what kind of a dinosaur this is. Entertainment Weekly shared a first look of this dinosaur.

Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) will be back in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” A scene in the behind-the-scenes video shows the character testifying as an expert about chaos theory.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
