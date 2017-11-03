'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 3 preview: Prisoners march

After scoring one victory after another, there will be some trouble for the heroes in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 3. The preview and sneak peek videos of the next episode tease the plot and major events.

The trailer of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the surrendered Saviors in chains, being marched under armed guard. One of the Saviors is particularly interested in Morgan (Lennie James), and tries to get under his skin. The exchange almost turns bloody, but just then a horde of zombies attack the group.

The attack by Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the others will continue. The people of The Kingdom, however, will face a big problem. King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) decided to press the attack in episode 2, even though he knew that his enemies were waiting for them. The group will pay the price for that mistake in the next episode, as the trailer shows them surrendering. Will there be a prisoner exchange later?

Meanwhile, the conversation between Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) will continue, with the gun still pointing at Rick’s head. The return of the character took the fans by surprise in the previous episode. What was even more interesting was the question of where this character has been all this time, and who he is now. Is he a part of the Saviors?

There was no animosity between Morales and Rick at the time they parted ways. So, one possible explanation for the gun pointing could be that he has joined the Saviors.

Another sneak peek video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Gregory (Xander Berkeley) attempting to gain entry into Hill Top. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will be against the idea of letting a traitor back into the community. Gregory will make the case that he was trying diplomacy to try to save lives.