'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 2 preview: The plan unfolds

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 - Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan returns as Negan on ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8. AMC/The Walking Dead

A preview video and sneak peek scenes of “The Walking Dead” season 8 shows the fight against the Saviors has just begun. The heroes have a more elaborate plan to take down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his forces, according to the synopsis. The following article contains spoilers from the premiere episode.

The people in The Kingdom are confident after their first big win against Negan, and are hopeful about scoring more wins against their enemy. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows King Ezekiel being so overconfident about their plan that he believes that they won’t even lose a single soldier in their ranks.

However, a sneak peek scene in the same video shows the people of the Kingdom knocked down after what appears to be an explosion. The zombies are pouring out of a building, and Ezekiel can be seen fighting them off with his men.

Meanwhile, there are two other teams with their own tasks. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are out to stop a shipment of weapons from reaching the Saviors, while Morgan and his team attempt to infiltrate a building.

Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Jesus (Tom Payne) are also on a mission. The preview video shows Tara preparing to fire at someone, while Jesus reminds her that what they are doing is not for revenge. The Saviors are a large group that consists of multiple small units that work for Negan.

As far as Negan is concerned, the character will manage to get out alive from that zombie infested room. He was last seen locked in with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who is now Negan’s hostage.

There is a lot of action in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 2, as Rick and his teams take the fight to the Saviors. Negan on the other hand will also plan his attack.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car