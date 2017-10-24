'The Walking Dead' season 8: Comics vs. TV series

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8
Andrew Lincoln plays Rick Grimes on ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8. AMC/The Walking Dead

A comparison between “The Walking Dead” season 8 premiere episode and the comics on which it is based has been posted online. There were a few additions in the TV series that are not found in the comics, and the show also didn’t answer the big question of whether that Old Man Rick (Andrew Lincoln) scene was just a dream sequence or a scene from a flash forward. The following article contains spoilers.

The episode showed Rick waking up with a long white beard. The scene then quickly turned to the time just before the war against the Saviors. A comparison between the possible dream and the scenes from the comics has been posted on SkyBound. There is no dream sequence in the comics, but the time jump later on in the series does show the character to be an older man with a beard.

The preparation for the war is similar in both the comics and the TV series, however it takes a lot less time in the former. The storyline is the same, with Rick bidding his family good bye and heading to the Sanctuary with his team.

The two big additions in the TV series were Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) scavenging trip, and Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) side mission of driving the zombies to the Sanctuary. Rick and his team firing the windows to lure the Walkers happens in both formats.

Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) plan to use Gregory (Xander Berkeley) to turn the people of Hilltop against Rick failed in both the comics and on the show. There are minor variations here as a few members join Gregory in the comics, but none do on the show.

The other big change in the TV series is that Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is the one who makes a hole in the fence with the RV, but in the comics it’s a character called Holly, who isn’t there on the show.

Still, Negan has a prisoner by the end of the episode, and he also got to say his “shi—ing pants” dialogue. Rick on the other hand is confident that he has already won.

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Kyrie Irving slapped with fine for inappropriate language
Lewis Hamilton on the verge of fourth F1 World Championship
Eric Bledsoe wants trade as Phoenix Suns fire Earl Watson
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Ben Simmons triple-double gives Philadelphia 76ers first win of season
Ben Simmons triple-double gives Philadelphia 76ers first win of season
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Cavs could offer Iman Shumpert, Ante Zizic, draft pick
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Cavs could offer Iman Shumpert, Ante Zizic, draft pick
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Oct. 24-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Script read through
‘Vikings’ season 5: New pictures surface online
'The Walking Dead' season 8: Comics vs. TV series
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl’s mission and more added
'Outlander' season 3 behind the scenes: Sam Heughan went to ‘printing school’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insights about Print Shop scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car