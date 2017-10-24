'The Walking Dead' season 8: Comics vs. TV series

A comparison between “The Walking Dead” season 8 premiere episode and the comics on which it is based has been posted online. There were a few additions in the TV series that are not found in the comics, and the show also didn’t answer the big question of whether that Old Man Rick (Andrew Lincoln) scene was just a dream sequence or a scene from a flash forward. The following article contains spoilers.

The episode showed Rick waking up with a long white beard. The scene then quickly turned to the time just before the war against the Saviors. A comparison between the possible dream and the scenes from the comics has been posted on SkyBound. There is no dream sequence in the comics, but the time jump later on in the series does show the character to be an older man with a beard.

The preparation for the war is similar in both the comics and the TV series, however it takes a lot less time in the former. The storyline is the same, with Rick bidding his family good bye and heading to the Sanctuary with his team.

The two big additions in the TV series were Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) scavenging trip, and Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) side mission of driving the zombies to the Sanctuary. Rick and his team firing the windows to lure the Walkers happens in both formats.

Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) plan to use Gregory (Xander Berkeley) to turn the people of Hilltop against Rick failed in both the comics and on the show. There are minor variations here as a few members join Gregory in the comics, but none do on the show.

The other big change in the TV series is that Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is the one who makes a hole in the fence with the RV, but in the comics it’s a character called Holly, who isn’t there on the show.

Still, Negan has a prisoner by the end of the episode, and he also got to say his “shi—ing pants” dialogue. Rick on the other hand is confident that he has already won.