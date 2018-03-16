'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 12 preview: The Saviors on the way

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) will finally confront Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 12. The Saviors will launch a attack with a strategy, but things will not go exactly as planned.

When Rick initially planned the attack on the Saviors, trapping them inside their building, his main intention was to punish Negan for his crimes and save the innocent people from getting killed. Now that he and his people have lost so much, he is no longer in the mood to be reasonable.

A preview video of the next episode posted On YouTube shows Rick struggling to stay sane after what he has lost, while Daryl (Norman Reedus) offers his support. The two characters know that an attack is coming, and they make their own plans to fight. Only this time Rick doesn’t intend to go soft.

Another preview posted on YouTube shows the problems within the ranks of the Saviors, especially with Simon (Steven Ogg) who seems to be planning to take over as the leader. Simon, like Rick, wants to go for an all out war with an intent to kill, as opposed to Negan’s approach of keeping as many people alive as possible to make them submit and contribute.

The Saviors will attack Hilltop, but they won’t kill indiscriminately. Negan’s plan is to wound a few people using weapons laced with the infected blood of zombies. The idea is to allow the attacked people to turn, which is expected to scare them enough to give up this fight.

On their way, however, Rick will attack Negan and separate him from his group. The two characters are expected to face each other once again in the next episode, and this time only one of them may survive.

Another preview video of the next episode on YouTube shows Negan interrogating Dwight (Austin Amelio). Dwight seems to be safe at the moment, but he has to make quick plans to escape or die.