'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: All about earning trust for Luciana

It will be all about trust for Luciana (Danay Garcia) in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4. In a recent interview, Garcia hinted at what the plot for her character will be on the show this year. The character has been missing on the show for a long time, and will be making a return now.

Luciana’s fate wasn’t known after she left the Broke Jaw Ranch. Her decision to leave was shocking because the romance between her and Nick (Frank Dillane) seemed to be developing well. It will be interesting to see what kind of a relationship she will share with Nick and his family after her return.

The next season of the show is expected to be a time jump, allowing the entry of Morgan Jones (Lennie James). Luciana may be back with the Clark family, but in an interview with TV Guide Garcia teased that “trust gets involved” when it comes to her character.

Garcia pointed out that her character may have to deal with the fact that she left Nick. She also added that Luciana is also acquainted with Madison (Kim Dickens) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

From Garcia’s words it seems like the Clark family members are all living together at the same place. It will be interesting to see if the show will explore what happened to Alicia during the time she left her family, and how Madison and Nick survived despite the challenges they faced together, especially on the question of shortage of water.

“Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 will premiere on April 15 in the US. Fans in Australia can watch the show on Foxtel. Morgan will make his debut appearance right in the first episode. Promos of the show reveal that he will be joining Althea (Maggie Grace) first, so it may take some time for him to meet the Clark family.