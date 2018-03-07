'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Pictures of Morgan's transition

By @sachintrivedig on
Morgan
A picture of actor Lennie James as Morgan in AMC's "The Walking Dead" TV series. The Walking Dead/ Facebook

New pictures of “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 have surfaced online. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will be making a transition to the spin-off this year, and the pictures show him joining the new team of Althea (Maggie Grace) and John (Garret Dillahunt).

Morgan appears to be starting his journey alone on the show. Pictures of the character posted on ScreenRant show the character sitting by himself on the side of the road with his trademark staff. Althea appears to find him, driving a military vehicle. The two characters will be on their way in this military vehicle.

The duo will meet with John, pictures posted on CinemaBlend show. Dillahunt’s character appears to be a man from Texas who can handle a gun with ease, but details about the character are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, there is the ever present danger of the zombies. The pictures tease a gruesome looking set of Walkers that the heroes will encounter on the show this year. These appear to be people who drowned a long time back, and are now back on their feet to devour the humans who have stepped in their area.

Luciana (Danay Garcia) will be back on the show this year after missing season 3. One of the promo pictures shows her chatting with Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick (Frank Dillane). The three characters appear to be making some plans together. Will there be a shortage of food and water once again this year? Or will they have to fight a new enemy together?

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) appears to be back with her family too. One of the pictures shows the character running with Luciana. The two characters appear to be in danger, as Alicia’s face is covered in blood.

How long will Morgan take to meet Nick and the others? The fans will have to wait and watch “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 to find out.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
Canelo Alvarez fails drug test ahead of Tripe G rematch
PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Morgan Jones joins Althea
‘The 100’ season 5: Valiant Bellamy picture
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Brianna meets someone in Scotland
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 15 spoilers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 7-9: Ashley blames JT
'The Young and the Restless' March 7-9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: King's Landing set nears completion
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Future plans for massive set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car