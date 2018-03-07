'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Pictures of Morgan's transition

New pictures of “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 have surfaced online. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will be making a transition to the spin-off this year, and the pictures show him joining the new team of Althea (Maggie Grace) and John (Garret Dillahunt).

Morgan appears to be starting his journey alone on the show. Pictures of the character posted on ScreenRant show the character sitting by himself on the side of the road with his trademark staff. Althea appears to find him, driving a military vehicle. The two characters will be on their way in this military vehicle.

The duo will meet with John, pictures posted on CinemaBlend show. Dillahunt’s character appears to be a man from Texas who can handle a gun with ease, but details about the character are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, there is the ever present danger of the zombies. The pictures tease a gruesome looking set of Walkers that the heroes will encounter on the show this year. These appear to be people who drowned a long time back, and are now back on their feet to devour the humans who have stepped in their area.

Luciana (Danay Garcia) will be back on the show this year after missing season 3. One of the promo pictures shows her chatting with Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick (Frank Dillane). The three characters appear to be making some plans together. Will there be a shortage of food and water once again this year? Or will they have to fight a new enemy together?

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) appears to be back with her family too. One of the pictures shows the character running with Luciana. The two characters appear to be in danger, as Alicia’s face is covered in blood.

How long will Morgan take to meet Nick and the others? The fans will have to wait and watch “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 to find out.