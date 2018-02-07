'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 will feel like a 'different show'

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 spoilers
Actors Cliff Curtis (L), Frank Dillane (C) and Alycia Dernam-Carey participate in the AMC "Fear the Walking Dead" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2015 Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 31, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will not be the only big change in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4. In a recent interview, show creator and Executive Producer Robert Kirkman teased that show will “ramp up quite a bit” this year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kirkman teased that season 3 is just an “appetizer” compared to what they have planned for the show this year. The producer said that he didn’t want to reveal too much of the storyline, but said that they are changing things “a great deal.”

“It’s going to be a much different show that is not going to alienate any viewers that have been enjoying the show from season 1 to 3, but will give those people new things to love, and new characters to latch onto,” Kirkman said.

As far as Morgan is concerned, Kirkman said that the character has a “really great story,” and added that the plot this time around will give the fans a “cool insight into his character.”

The addition of Morgan, Kirkman teased, is going to “change everything” for the established characters on “Fear the Walking Dead.” His presence will “really change the story” and “kick start” the show with “engines roaring.” The producer further emphasized that they are going to “shake things up” on the show this year.

Morgan may not be the only character to crossover. The character’s jump on to the spin-off series opens the door for more such crossovers in the future. One such jump is expected to be of Madison (Kim Dickens).

Some of the fans believe that Madison is the mysterious and dictatorial character Alpha from the comics. Addressing this theory in an interview posted on ComicBook, Kirkman neither denied nor confirmed the character’s future as Alpha, and the potential for her to meet Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
