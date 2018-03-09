'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 11 preview: Sneak attack on Saviors

The war continues in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 11. Preview videos of the next episode show how the heroes plan a sneak attack on the Saviors, and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) uphill task of putting his house in order.

A preview video posted on YouTube shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) leading his people towards the Saviors’ camp. Dwight (Austin Amelio) will show them the routes that have been mapped to the camp, and Daryl will choose the most difficult route that is plagued by zombies. Another preview posted on YouTube shows the kind of dangers the heroes will face on the way.

The route that Daryl will choose will be dangerous, but if they manage to reach the camp safely it will give the heroes an element of surprise, giving them an edge in the fight. However, zombies aren’t the only threat they will face. Tara (Alanna Masterson) will not be happy about working with Dwight, and will take every opportunity to kill him on the way.

Meanwhile, the Saviors will have to face some challenges of their own. In the previous episode it was revealed how Negan doesn’t have complete control of his group, and he isn’t exactly told what is happening outside or what exactly his men have been doing. Another preview posted on YouTube shows him preparing for an eventual showdown with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) by putting Eugene (Josh Mcdermitt) in charge of an outpost, where he will be tasked with manufacturing bullets for the Saviors.

The first few minutes of the next episode has also been released online. The video posted on YouTube shows Daryl and the others making their way to the Saviors’ camp without getting detected.

The first few minutes of the next episode also shows a new challenge that Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) will face. The character appears to be having some eye problem, and seems to be starting to lose his sight.