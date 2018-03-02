'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 10: Negan gets a warning

The war between the three communities and the Saviors will continue in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 10. The preview videos of the next episode have been released, and they show an increasing zombie threat, and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) getting a warning.

A sneak peek scene of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the Hill Top delivering a package to Negan. The box contains a zombie of one of the Saviors. The warning that comes with the package is that they have 38 more such prisoners, so the Saviors should back off from the war. Simon (Steven Ogg) is particularly angry because the outpost from where the Hill Top people have taken prisoners from was full of his men. Simon vows to kill every last one of those “farmers” who have dared to take away his men.

While Negan may be forced to hold back to save his people, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) will be on the move. A preview video posted on YouTube shows the two characters packing a van full of supplies and preparing to leave. But, just before they leave Michonee gets the urge to put out one last fire.

While the main focus of the plot will be on the ongoing war, there is the ever present danger of the zombies. The Walkers seem to be increasing in number with each new episode. Will there be an unstoppable heard towards the end of the season that the heroes will have to face? Another preview video posted on YouTube shows the zombies trying to get into the gated community.

The death of Carl (Chandler Riggs) has been the biggest shocking moment on “The Walking Dead” season 8 so far. There may be more casualties in the ongoing war, and the show may also soon introduce the next villains the heroes will face.