'The Walking Dead' season 8: Rick will hunt Negan with an axe

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in ‘The Walking Dead’ TV series. The Walking Dead/AMC

The next half of “The Walking Dead” season 8 will get the gang together. For Andrew Lincoln (Rick), the upcoming episodes are particularly fun because the fans will see his character hunt down the villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with an axe.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln said that one of the reasons he is really excited about the upcoming episodes is that he got to hunt Negan with an axe. The new villain has already caused quite a bit of turmoil on the show by killing of some of the main characters, and now it looks like he will get what’s coming to him. Lincoln did not elaborate on what else his character will be seen doing because he didn’t want to reveal too many spoilers.

“I got to play with a lot of the old guard,” Lincoln said. Since the start of season 8 all the major characters have been scattered all over the place in the fight against the Saviors. Now, the heroes plan to stand together and face the enemy.

Lincoln promised that there will be some “interesting movement” in the story in the next half of the season. As far as the plot is concerned, he teased that there is some “unexpected storytelling.”

The first half of the season was action packed, but the next half will be “character driven,” Lincoln said. Talking specifically about his character, the actor said that it will be a “psychologically challenging journey for Rick.”

“What does he stand for? Who has he become up to this point? It’s a reevaluation of who he is and what he’s capable of becoming.”These are some of the questions the TV series will explore when it comes to Rick.

The impending death of Carl (Chandler Riggs) is expected to force Rick to take a dark turn as a character, and unleash some devastating violence on the Saviors, and especially on Negan. The mid-season premiere of the show is on the 25th.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
