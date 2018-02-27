'The Walking Dead': Tom Payne shares 'No Man's Land' mobile game lessons

A new set of videos have been launched online that show “The Walking Dead” season 8 cast members Tom Payne (Jesus) and Alanna Masterson (Tara) giving lessons on how to play the mobile game “No Man’s Land.” The new campaign is titled “Play time with Jesus.”

A total of eight videos have been released online. The first video [see below] shows Payne talking about the missions the players get on the game. The actor revealed that the missions let the players play the previously aired episodes of the show, including the ones from season 8.

“The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land” is a role-playing, tactical strategy game that can be played on mobile phones. The game allows players to fight through hordes of zombies, known as “walkers” on the show.

The players can also join forces with the other human players in the game, or get into some player vs. player action. There are weekly challenges and quick missions to take part in. The players also need to build a safe refuge by solving strategic puzzles. The highlight of the game is the episodic content and missions that are based on the ongoing TV series.

There are playable avatars of the popular characters from the show that the players can upgrade during the game. The playable characters from the show include Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Masterson can be seen playing the game as Jesus in the video.

The plot of season 8 is focused on the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. The fans may get to encounter similar circumstances and villains in the game that they have seen on the show.

The “Playtime with Jesus” campaign has been launched by Next Games, in partnership with AMC. “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land” game can be downloaded for free from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Credit: Next Games/ YouTube