'The Walking Dead' season 8: Chandler Riggs devastated

Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) is devastated after the recent turn of events for his character in “The Walking Dead” season 8, his father William Riggs said in a recent interview. The mid-season finale marked the biggest departure yet from the comics, with questions being raised about the future of the story. The following article contains spoilers.

Time is running out for Carl on the show. The mid-season finale showed the character being bitten by a zombie. That means that the infection will eventually kill him.

Talking about the death of his son’s character, Riggs said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the twist in the episode was “quite the shocker.” Carl being bitten by a zombie was certainly shocking for the fans because the character was a central figure in the story, apart from Rick (Andrew Lincoln), but the twist was even more shocking for the young actor because he was apparently told that he will be a part of the show for the next three years.

William Riggs revealed that the death of Carl on the show has been “devastating” for his son. In a Facebook post that has been deleted, Riggs’ father reportedly wrote that he never personally trusted Executive Producer Scott M. Gimple or AMC, but his son did, and now the young actor is “hurt” because his long running role will come to an end soon. The actor has been a part of the show since the very first season, when he was just eleven years old.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 is currently on a mid-season break. The show will return with episode 9 on Feb. 11, 2018. Carl is expected to return at that time, but so far no one has survived for long after being bitten by a zombie. The death could push Rick to find a way to beat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.