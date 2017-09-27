'Vikings' season 6 spoilers: Ivar on the move; First look at new costume

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 has begun and the cast members have been sharing pictures and updates from the set. Two new pictures from the production set have surfaced online, teasing the new lands and people the show will explore. The following article contains spoilers.

Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) will be getting a whole new look in the next season. A picture from the production set posted by an actor who works as an extra in the TV series shows the new costume of the fierce son of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). The warrior will shed his traditional black clothes and instead wear regular clothes that are more suited to a farmer.

Another picture posted online by the same extra gives the fans a better look at the new costumes the extras get to wear this time around. Examining the pictures, a fan thread on Reddit points out that these clothes are not something the Vikings would wear, so it appears this is from a distant land that the show will explore.

Will Ivar leave his home and seek new adventures in a foreign land? It has already been confirmed that the show will be exploring Russia in season 6. One of the fans suggests that it is possible this could be Ireland. However, most of the fans agree that this is Russia!

While Russia is confirmed, some of the fans are hoping to see Ireland as well. Given that the season is a long one, there’s every opportunity for the producers to show both the locations.

The plot of “Vikings” season 6 and the storylines of different characters are difficult to ascertain at this point in time. The fans may get an idea where the story is headed after season 5 airs. The next season will premiere on Nov. 29, and it’s promising to be another big action-packed adventure.