'Vikings' season 5 promos: 'Lands bathed in blood'

Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is ready for war in “Vikings” season 5. The promo of the next season shows the character asking for permission to kill all the “pagans.” The Seer (John Kavanagh) too sees “lands bathed in blood,” as everyone prepares for war.

There are many battles to fight in the next season. There’s the rivalry of the brothers, the possibility of a civil war, and then there’s the new entrant- Bishop Heahmund, a warrior itching for battle.

The promo of the next season posted on Instagram shows Heahmund asking from permission from someone to go to war. The person who has to give the permission could be Lord Aethelwulf (David Murray). Fans may have to wait for sometime before Alfred’s (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) storyline gains prominence.

The gods have decided to let the blood flow, according to the Seer in the promo. It will be interesting to see which lives the coming battles will claim.

Before the battle against Heahmund, the brothers will have to first seek their revenge. The possibility of civil war could weaken the warriors in the coming battles, but Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) is in no mood to listen to patient strategies. His actions have put him at odds with the other sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and have caused the death of one as well. The rivalry of the brothers threatens to squander everything that Ragnar worked so hard to build.

The full consequences of the death of Ragar are yet to be felt. A short recap of the events of the previous season has been posted in this Instagram video.

While the fans wait for the premiere of “Vikings” season 5, the filming for season 6 has already begun. A picture of the clapper used on the set has been posted on Instagram, confirming the news.