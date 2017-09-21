'Vikings' season 5 promos: 'Lands bathed in blood'

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Ivar the Boneless - Alex Høgh Andersen
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. Instagram/Alex Høgh Andersen

Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is ready for war in “Vikings” season 5. The promo of the next season shows the character asking for permission to kill all the “pagans.” The Seer (John Kavanagh) too sees “lands bathed in blood,” as everyone prepares for war.

There are many battles to fight in the next season. There’s the rivalry of the brothers, the possibility of a civil war, and then there’s the new entrant- Bishop Heahmund, a warrior itching for battle.

The promo of the next season posted on Instagram shows Heahmund asking from permission from someone to go to war. The person who has to give the permission could be Lord Aethelwulf (David Murray). Fans may have to wait for sometime before Alfred’s (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) storyline gains prominence.

The gods have decided to let the blood flow, according to the Seer in the promo. It will be interesting to see which lives the coming battles will claim.

Before the battle against Heahmund, the brothers will have to first seek their revenge. The possibility of civil war could weaken the warriors in the coming battles, but Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) is in no mood to listen to patient strategies. His actions have put him at odds with the other sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and have caused the death of one as well. The rivalry of the brothers threatens to squander everything that Ragnar worked so hard to build.

The full consequences of the death of Ragar are yet to be felt. A short recap of the events of the previous season has been posted in this Instagram video.

While the fans wait for the premiere of “Vikings” season 5, the filming for season 6 has already begun. A picture of the clapper used on the set has been posted on Instagram, confirming the news. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund ready for war
‘Poldark’ season 4: Aidan Turner spotted horse riding
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Romance and action
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 preview: Troy is back
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: Jake wants to leave
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 22: Johnny decides about Underworld
'Coronation Street' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car