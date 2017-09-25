'Vikings' season 5 sneak peek: Floki's dream sequence

A new sneak peek of “Vikings” season 5 has surfaced online. The video shows Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) in a dream sequence, in which he meets a powerful figure. Just as there was Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) vision of Valhalla in the previous season, Floki too will see a vision this time around.

In the video posted on YouTube, Floki walks towards a huge waterfall, which is reminiscent of the massive gate of Valhalla near the mountains that Ragnar saw. Just as his king, Floki walks alone in his vision, and sees the water flow in reverse at the waterfall when he approaches it. He gets down on his knees in anticipation of who he’s about to meet. Through the waterfall a massive figure in the shape of a man emerges, but the figure is gone after barely appearing.

Who is this mysterious figure? It seems like this is the god Loki. The twin horns of his helmet are unmistakable. It will be interesting to see what the Trickster has in store for the warriors.

As far as the significance of the vision is concerned it is rather ominous for Floki to see Loki. Just as Ragnar’s vision preceded his own death, it is possible Floki will meet his maker by the end of season 5. The story will then focus entirely on the young generation of warriors, as they fight for the legacy of Ragnar and attempt to surpass him in glory.

The Seer (John Kavanagh) has said that the consequences of Ragnar’s death are yet to play out, and one of the places where the consequences will be felt is the battlefield. There’s another big war on the horizon, and all the warriors of the land are preparing for it.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to air on Nov. 29.