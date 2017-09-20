This is why 'Vikings' star Katheryn Winnick is proud to play Lagertha

When Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) first played the role of a strong female warrior in “Vikings,” there were critics who were concerned about the historical accuracy when it comes to the role of women in the medieval times. A DNA report of an actual female warrior of those times now confirms the kind of role women played at that time, and Winnick is proud to share the news with her fans and the world at large.

“It's finally official! DNA proves that Viking women were powerful warriors,” Winnick wrote on Instagram [see below]. The proof she’s referring to comes from The American Journal of Physical Anthropology. The study was published after studying the skeleton of a military officer of the time, and the study revealed this to be that of a female warrior.

In a video posted on YouTube, Dr Sean Duffy, professor of medieval history at Trinity College in Dublin, said that there was a level of sophistication in the Scandinavian society during the Viking age with regards to the rights of women. Dr Elizabeth Ashman Rowe, Reader in Scandinavian history at University of Cambridge, echoed the same sentiments and said the women in this time period had more rights compared to the other societies of the time, like the right to choose a husband and get divorced.

Winnick said that she had the “privilege” of meeting the archeologist who made this “remarkable” discovery. The actress added that she was “proud” to play the role of Lagertha on the show.

Watching women in strong roles will not be the only thing the fans will get to see in season 6. Winnick will be making a directorial debut in the next season.

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 has begun, and some of the cast members are in Ireland shooting their scenes. Cast member Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) has confirmed the start of production [see below].

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

And we are backkk #vikings #season6 #nohair #imamonk A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Credit: Alexander Ludwig/ Instagram