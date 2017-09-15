'Vikings' season 6: Cast member 'excited' about directorial debut

“Vikings” season 5 is yet to premiere and preparations are already underway for season 6. The renewal for another instalment was announced recently, and it was also confirmed that cast member Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) will be making her directorial debut on the show. The actress has responded to the announcement, and there’s also news about a new character being cast for the TV series.

Winnick will not only be reprising her role as the fiery warrior, but will also get behind the camera and shoot the scenes for at least one episode of season 6. Commenting on the news of her directorial debut, the actress said that she was “honoured” and “very excited” about this new role.

The popular History Channel TV series began way back in 2013, and Winnick has been a part of it right from the start, making her an ideal candidate to try directing an episode. Although this will be the first time for the actress to get behind the camera, she’s a veteran actress who’s been a part of multiple TV shows and movies that include “Bones,” “50 First Dates,” “Two Weeks Notice,” and the more recent flick “The Dark Tower.”

Meanwhile, details about a new casting for the show have surfaced online. Russian actor Danila Kozlovsky has been cast to play the role of a Viking prince known as Oleg of Novgorod, also known as “Oleg the Prophet,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Oleg is a historical figure belonging to the Viking group known as the Varangians, a name given by the Greeks and Slavs to the people who sailed around modern-day Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. The casting indicates an expansion of the world on the show, taking the viewers further east.

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 is set to begin this fall. Season 5 is set to air on Nov. 29.