'Vikings' season 6: Katheryn Winnick's day one as director

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has started filming an episode of “Vikings” season 6 that she is directing. The actress is making her directorial debut on the show, and she shared a picture from the production set on her first day in the new role.

A picture shared on Instagram [see below] shows the clapper that is used to record the details of the scene being filmed. The clapper shows that Winnick started directing an episode for the show on Jan. 29.

It is not clear if Winnick will be reprising her role as Lagertha in season 6. The actress, however, shared an empowering video as the queen of Kattegat.

“Your greatest weapon is not your sword or your axe. It is your voice. Do not be afraid to use it,” Winnick said in the video [see below].

Lagertha’s fate has already been revealed by the Seer (John Kavanagh). The only question is- how soon will this prediction come to pass? The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

The war between Lagertha and Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) may seal the fate of the queen of Kattegat. In an interview with TV Guide, Winnick said that since Lagertha’s meeting with the Seer her character has been at peace. The knowledge that her death will be at the hands of one of the sons of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) has apparently given her strength and courage.

Although she knows that she may die at the hands of Ivar, Lagertha has been fighting fearlessly in the battle, even though her forces are vastly outnumbered. The actress said that her character is not trying to change fate, but Ivar is in for a fight.

Despite her best efforts, Lagertha may end up dying at the hands of Ivar. The death of her lover Astrid (Josefin Asplund) in “Vikings” season 5 mid-season finale appears to have broken Lagertha, and it remains to be seen if this will act as a trigger for her to give up on life.

A message from Lagertha.. A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jan 27, 2018 at 12:15pm PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram