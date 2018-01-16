'Vikings' season 5 episode 9: Ivar continues the war

The war is not over yet, and Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) will continue to pose a big threat to Kattegat in “Vikings” season 5 episode 9. A preview video shows Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) attempting to prevent further bloodshed. Meanwhile, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) will face some violence in the Land of the Gods.

There was no conclusive winner in the previous episode in the battle between the two armies, even though Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) forces had the upper hand. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Ivar and King Harald (Peter Franzén) standing together and watching their army.

Bjorn is concerned that Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) dream will be ruined if Ivar wins this war. Bjorn will speak with his brother once again, and advice him not to continue with this war, a war that has already claimed the lives of many of their people.

Ivar refuses to budge, and instead accuses of Bjorn of being afraid. So, the war will continue despite the best peace efforts.

Since they can’t win using just brute force, they will have to use some cunning strategy to take over Kattegat. A course of action that Ivar will propose is unacceptable to King Harald. Will they use some unethical means to defeat Lagertha?

Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is still alive, thanks to Lagertha. In the preview video the warrior monk sees himself as an equal to the queen. A few stills from the next episode posted on YouTube shows Lagertha giving Heahmund a sword. Will the queen ask him to join her forces?

Meanwhile, Floki will face some violence while building a temple for the gods. There has been one man who has been skeptical of this whole endeavor right from the start. Now, that friction will turn into a full blown conflict.