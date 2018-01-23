'Vikings' season 5 mid-season finale: Tears and blood

There is going to be another battle in “Vikings” season 6 episode 10. This time Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and his forces will have the advantage. A preview video shows the major characters on the battle field, and some of them have tears in their eyes.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows King Harald (Peter Franzén) singing confidently, as his forces decimate the enemy. His forces faced a devastating loss previously, but they have now been reinforced by the Franks.

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) was able to defend Kattegat previously by predicting Ivar’s strategy. This time, however, the queen is both out of strategies and options. The invading force is too big to defend against.

The preview video shows Bjorn (Alxander Ludwig) wailing, and even Lagertha has tears in her eyes. This suggests that the loss will be a little too much for them to bear.

Two sons of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) will also come face to face in the next episode. Judging by the reactions of Bjorn and Lagertha, things don’t look so good for Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and it is quite possible that the character is headed to Valhalla.

Since this is the mid-season finale, a major death can be expected. It remains to be seen who will fall and who will rise.

Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) will also fight in the next episode, but this time he will be fighting for Lagertha. Ivar, however, is confident of victory on the battlefield.

Another video posted on YouTube to mark the mid-season finale looks at Ivar’s journey so far. The character was dismissed by his father as someone who will not have a good life, and it was Ragnar who was later confident about the future of Ivar as the king of all his people.

“Vikings” season 5 will be on a brief break after the next episode. The show will return sometime later this year with another ten episodes.