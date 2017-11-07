'Vikings' season 6: Cast and crew begin work at 3 a.m.

Working for a TV series can be challenging, and “Vikings” season 6 is no exception. Cast member Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) recently shared the shocking time at which she gets picked up for work. Meanwhile, Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) and Marco Ilsø (Hvitserk) shared a 360 degree look of the Kattegat set.

Winnick shared a picture of a message she got from a coordinator about getting picked up at 3:20 a.m. for the shoot [see below]. The actress has to wake up well before her pick up time and get ready before heading to the production set. This is just one of the challenges that the actors have to face while filming, which the fans rarely get to know about.

The actors are not the only ones who have to put in all the hard work. The crew members too have to be there on the set long before the cameras start rolling for the day, to get the set ready and make sure that all the props and other materials are in place.

The production sets of the “Vikings” TV series are complex, and require a lot of planning. The 360 degree video tour of the Kategat set [see below] starts with the outer wall, which the actors called the “boring” part. The fans can then see the tower defence, which was apparently upgraded extensively for season 4.

The set was empty on the day of the tour. The actors revealed that generally it is packed with a lot of animals when filming takes place. A major scene in season 4 episode 10 involving Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) was filmed at this location.

While filming for “Vikings” season 6 is currently ongoing, the fans are yet to see the premiere of season 5. The show is set to return on Nov. 29.

3:20 AM?! Tomorrow's morning pick up.. or is that considered tonight's? _ #Vikings A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

Credit: Vikings/ Facebook

Mixtape dropping soon. Stay tuned. 29.11.17 #straightouttakattegat A post shared by Alex Høgh Andersen (@alexhoeghandersen) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Credit: Alex Høgh Andersen/ Instagram