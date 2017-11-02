'Vikings' season 5: Get ready for a 2 hour premiere

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
Katheryn Winnick [right] as Lagertha in "Vikings" TV series on the History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

“Vikings” season 5 premiere will be a two hour long action packed episode. The synopsis of the whole season, and the first episode has been released online, giving the fans an indication about what to expect.

According to a post on Vikings France Facebook, the premiere episode will be two hours long. The start of the next season will focus on the war between the siblings. Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) will continue to suffer after having lost his wife Helga (Maude Hirst), and he will set sail on a spiritual journey by the will of the gods. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) on the other hand will follow his destiny in the Mediterranean Sea, and reach a new land, where he will be tested.

Season 5 promises new alliances and betrayals, as various factions fight to dominate the world. The wars will also determine who will be the successor to King Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

The tensions between the brothers will start right in the premiere, according to the synopsis of the episode. King Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) and his family will continue to be hidden, and their storyline will come into play in a significant manner at a later stage. While the Vikings fight their own battles, Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) will rally Saxon forces to defend the kingdom against the invaders. Meanwhile, the Great Army will move to take York.

As far as Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is concerned, she will be at the helm in Kattegat, but she will be threatened by “newcomers,” according to the synopsis. The trailers of the TV series also tease a major battle between Lagertha and Ivar’s (Alex Høgh Andersen) forces.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to air on Nov. 29. New teaser trailers of the next season have also been released online, which are focused on all the major characters [see below].

Credit: Vikings/ Twitter

