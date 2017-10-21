'Vikings' season 5: War against Lagertha and war among brothers

A new trailer of “Vikings” season 5 has been released online. The video teases a war against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and later a war among the brothers. Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) is on a destructive path, and the video is mostly focused on him.

The voiceover in the entire video [see below] is that of Ivar. The son of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) is intent on a war against Lagertha, even though his brother Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) feels that such a war will only weaken their people, especially at a time when new threats are rising.

Ivar on the other hand not only foresees a war against Lagertha, but also a war among the brothers. Will he use these battles to secure his position among his people and rise as the next king? In the voiceover Ivar is attempting to force someone to fight alongside him or die.

Bjorn will fight in at least one of the coming battles. He will later travel to distant lands to seek fame and fortune.

Lagertha too is prepared for battle. In one of the scenes in the trailer she says that she’s now prepared to die. Whose fall does she seek before being prepared to die herself? Fans will have to wait and watch the show to find out!

Season 5 is yet to premiere, and filming for season 6 is already underway. After some concern about the hurricane causing production problems, filming appears to have resumed.

Winnick shared a new video from the set of two extras who have tattooed their arms with impressive art work of characters from the TV series, including Lagertha. The fans may have seen such art work before, but for Winninck this was apparently the first time she was seeing something like this up close. She remarked that such an elaborate tattoo must have hurt, but the result looks “amazing.”

Credit: History/ YouTube

That had to hurt, but wow..amazing work! __ #warrior #armcandy #tattoo @draganvikings A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram