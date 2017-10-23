'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: Bishop Heahmund joins war early

By @sachintrivedig on
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers poses during a photocall at the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, in Cannes, France. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Fans will not have to wait for too long to see Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in “Vikings” season 5. New pictures of the next season have surfaced online, and one of them shows Heahmund just before the start of a major battle. The following article contains spoilers.

There are three wars that Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) has to fight this year. The first is against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), which is revenge for the murder of his mother, then there is the war among brothers to determine the heir of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and finally there will be a war against the armies that is supposed to be led by Heahmund.

A new behind-the-scenes picture posted on Instagram shows Bishop Heahmund joining the war with the Vikings. The picture is from the start of a major battle, and all the soldiers can be seen in the background with their swords and shields, while Heahmund rides ahead on his horse.

Heahmund has promised to fight to cleanse the land of all the invaders, and it appears that he will not be waiting till the civil war among his enemies gets resolved. The new character may play a direct role in determining who the next king will be after Ragnar’s death.

Another picture posted on Instagram shows the sons of Ragnar with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård). Floki will be an important character this year, and one of the scenes from the next season released previously showed the character having a vision of Loki, the god of mischief. Will Floki die on the show this year?

Meanwhile, filming of “Vikings” season 6 continues. Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) recently gave a production update by saying that the cast members were having early pickups, and they apparently have to deal with some bad weather conditions. The actor also promised a “big week ahead” for the team.

#dublin working hard on #vikings season 6, early pickups, shit weather but enjoying every moment of it. even when it kicks your ass we got an incredible family of cast and crew going thru it with us. big week ahead. Super grateful. Above all, enjoy the adventure.

A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Credit: Alexander Ludwig/ Instagram

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Nike panicking about LeBron James' wardrobe malfunction, new jerseys
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson loves the theories
‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill announced as Thirteen’s companions
'General Hospital' Oct. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures reveal Winterfell modification
'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: Bishop Heahmund joins war early
‘Vikings’ season 5: New pictures surface online
English-subbed trailer released for 'Fullmetal Alchemist' live-action film
English-subbed trailer released for 'Fullmetal Alchemist' live-action film
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car