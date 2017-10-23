'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: Bishop Heahmund joins war early

Fans will not have to wait for too long to see Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in “Vikings” season 5. New pictures of the next season have surfaced online, and one of them shows Heahmund just before the start of a major battle. The following article contains spoilers.

There are three wars that Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) has to fight this year. The first is against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), which is revenge for the murder of his mother, then there is the war among brothers to determine the heir of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and finally there will be a war against the armies that is supposed to be led by Heahmund.

A new behind-the-scenes picture posted on Instagram shows Bishop Heahmund joining the war with the Vikings. The picture is from the start of a major battle, and all the soldiers can be seen in the background with their swords and shields, while Heahmund rides ahead on his horse.

Heahmund has promised to fight to cleanse the land of all the invaders, and it appears that he will not be waiting till the civil war among his enemies gets resolved. The new character may play a direct role in determining who the next king will be after Ragnar’s death.

Another picture posted on Instagram shows the sons of Ragnar with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård). Floki will be an important character this year, and one of the scenes from the next season released previously showed the character having a vision of Loki, the god of mischief. Will Floki die on the show this year?

Meanwhile, filming of “Vikings” season 6 continues. Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) recently gave a production update by saying that the cast members were having early pickups, and they apparently have to deal with some bad weather conditions. The actor also promised a “big week ahead” for the team.

#dublin working hard on #vikings season 6, early pickups, shit weather but enjoying every moment of it. even when it kicks your ass we got an incredible family of cast and crew going thru it with us. big week ahead. Super grateful. Above all, enjoy the adventure. A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Credit: Alexander Ludwig/ Instagram