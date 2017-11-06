'Vikings' season 5 premiere countdown begins

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has officially started the countdown to “Vikings” season 5 premiere. A new poster and a trailer have been released online, and the main theme of the video is “secrets.” The plot this year will focus on who will rise to take Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) place to become the next ruler.

In a post on social media [see below] Winnick announced the release of new promos and also started the countdown for the premier. The picture the actress shared is that of a poster showing her character in a battle sequence.

The new promo video [see below] talks about secrets in people’s hearts. The voice over appears to be that of Lagertha, who says that one can never know the secrets in others’ hearts because people don’t even know the secrets in their own hearts.

There is ruthless ambition that is guiding some of the characters on the show. The secrets could also be about the betrayals that will mark the fall of a few major characters.

Meanwhile, a new behind-the-scenes video of season 4 shows the sets and costumes that were used. The video posted on YouTube shows the sets of the show, including the long boats that were constructed. The costume department has to create different weapons that include swords and shields, axes, and bows and arrows. The characters also have distinctive styles.

The elaborate sets and props require planning. The video shows model ships and other set designs built before the actual construction of the sets. The actors and the extras also have to work on their hairstyles to reflect the relevant time period. The video shows all the wigs that were used on the show.

The video also shows the storyboard of the scene where ships were carried over a cliff for a surprise attack. There may be more such innovative battle tactics in “Vikings” season 5.

