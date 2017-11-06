'Vikings' season 5 premiere countdown begins

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
Katheryn Winnick [right] as Lagertha in "Vikings" TV series on the History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has officially started the countdown to “Vikings” season 5 premiere. A new poster and a trailer have been released online, and the main theme of the video is “secrets.” The plot this year will focus on who will rise to take Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) place to become the next ruler.

In a post on social media [see below] Winnick announced the release of new promos and also started the countdown for the premier. The picture the actress shared is that of a poster showing her character in a battle sequence.

The new promo video [see below] talks about secrets in people’s hearts. The voice over appears to be that of Lagertha, who says that one can never know the secrets in others’ hearts because people don’t even know the secrets in their own hearts.

There is ruthless ambition that is guiding some of the characters on the show. The secrets could also be about the betrayals that will mark the fall of a few major characters.

Meanwhile, a new behind-the-scenes video of season 4 shows the sets and costumes that were used. The video posted on YouTube shows the sets of the show, including the long boats that were constructed. The costume department has to create different weapons that include swords and shields, axes, and bows and arrows. The characters also have distinctive styles.

The elaborate sets and props require planning. The video shows model ships and other set designs built before the actual construction of the sets. The actors and the extras also have to work on their hairstyles to reflect the relevant time period. The video shows all the wigs that were used on the show.

The video also shows the storyboard of the scene where ships were carried over a cliff for a surprise attack. There may be more such innovative battle tactics in “Vikings” season 5.

New promo&#39;s are out.. count down for season 5 premiere officially begins! #Vikings

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

Credit: Vikings/ Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
NBA Trade News: Pistons deny Eric Bledsoe-Reggie Jackson swap in the works
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Celtics refuse to part with first-round pick
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Celtics refuse to part with first-round pick
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Using a drone to film a scene
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Contacting Command
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 6: Team heads to Sin City
Controversial Dutch TV show ‘Raped or Not’ to air
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures of a castle set
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Another possible siege
'Vikings' season 5 premiere countdown begins
‘Vikings’ season 5: New trailer is all about secrets
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car