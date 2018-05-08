'Vikings' season 5 theory: Lagertha's possible killer

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
Katheryn Winnick [right] as Lagertha in "Vikings" TV series on the History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

The next part of “Vikings” season 5 is set to air sometime later this year, and the plot will focus on Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who’s life hangs in the balance. While waiting for the show to return some of the fans consider the theories surrounding the possible turn of events for the Queen of Kattegat. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

The Seer (John Kavanagh) has already predicted the death of Lagertha at the hands of one of Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) sons. But, who will it be? And how will she die? These are some of the questions that only time can answer. Meanwhile, some of the fans are looking at theories about the impending death.

In a Reddit thread some of the fans suggest that Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) may not be the one who will kill Lagertha because right now he seems like the most likely person to kill her, so there isn’t any surprise or twist if he kills her. What could be a lot more interesting is if Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) or Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) strikes the killing blow.

Bjorn and Ubbe are currently fighting alongside Lagertha against their brother Ivar. Now that the war is lost it is only a matter of time before Kattegat is taken over by the invading force. Will one of Lagertha’s allies betray her to her enemy? Many of the fans suggest that it will be Ubbe who will kill her.

A few fans suggest that it could be Magnus (Dean Ridge) who will kill Lagertha. The character is seen as an heir to Ragnar, but many of the fans point out that this character may not even be featured in the next season, which means that he may not have such an important role on the show this year.

