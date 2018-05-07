'The 100' season 5 episode 3: 'Sleeping Giants'

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

Bellamy (Bob Morley) will lead the charge to head back home to earth in “The 100” season 5 episode 3. The episode is titled “Sleeping Giant,” and the preview and synopsis teases the plot to mainly focus on the Ark and the troubles Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will face.

A preview video of the next episode released online [see below] shows the people on the Ark making preparations to head back to earth. While some of them will try to use a shuttle to get back, at least one of them will have to stay back.

According to the synopsis, Bellamy will lead the charge in investigating a way to get back. The timing is important because Clarke will be in trouble because of the prisoners who have landed on earth, and they want to claim Eden as their own.

Clarke will be taken captive by the new comers, but she will be kept alive. The prisoners will prepare for an attack from Clarke’s friends, who will be on their way to save her. The preview video shows her being hit by her captors several times. According to the synopsis, Madi (Lola Flanery) will also face the difficulties along with Clarke.

The journey back to earth will not be an uneventful one. Bellamy and his team will face some challenges with what appears to be a navigation problem with the shuttle.

With the focus of the plot on the Ark and on earth, the bunker storyline may have to take a backseat. Things are also evolving quickly underground, with Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) emerging as the Red Queen. A new video released online [see below] shows Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg discussing the recent events with regards to this character.

The producer pointed out that Octavia wasn’t born to be a leader like some of the other characters, but the events in the previous episode forced her to step up and lead her people.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

Credit: The 100/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 3: Bellamy plans to return
‘Bull’ season 2 episode 22: Post verdict fight
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Winning the Millennium Falcon scene
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New pictures of King’s Landing
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
'Outlander': Debate on Jamie vs. Claire
‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe debate
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car