'Vikings' season 5: 'Peace is a dirty word'

A new trailer of “Vikings” season 5 has been released online. The video shows Ivar’s (Alex Høgh Andersen) war mongering and his lust for power. Cast member Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has also shared a sneak peek of her character as the Queen of Kattegat.

“I have no interest in peace,” Ivar declares in the new trailer [see below]. The hunger for war is understandable because they have assembled the greatest army the world has ever seen. People from across the land have travelled far to be a part of this army and share in its glory.

The main reason why many people have traveled so far to be a part of the Great Army is because they have all heard the name of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and are eager to see what his sons can accomplish.

The coming wars will determine who really is the heir of the great Ragnar. In the new trailer Ivar asks somebody, presumably his brothers, to declare him as the leader of the Great Army. The brothers are already concerned about the unstable nature of Ivar. Can they stop the Boneless prince from pushing for what he wants?

Through this war against Lagertha, Ivar may seek to consolidate his power. But, this will not be an easy task. Apart from the rivalry among the brothers, the Queen of Kattegat is not an enemy to be underestimated.

A new picture of Lagertha released by Winnick on social media [see below] shows the character sitting impressively on her throne in Kattegat. The character will also wear her warrior clothes and go to battle with her army when the time comes.

Winnick also shared a behind the scenes video of the “Vikings” set. The actress called it her “office.” Filming for season 6 has already begun, and this time Winnick will have the added responsibility of directing one of the episodes of the show.

Sneak peak of Lagertha in Season 5. Premiering Nov 29th. Who's ready? ⚔️ A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:06am PST

My office.. #Vikings #behindthescenes A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram