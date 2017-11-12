'Vikings' season 5: Rivalry between Ivar and Ubbe

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Ivar the Boneless - Alex Høgh Andersen
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. Instagram/Alex Høgh Andersen

Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) is too wild to be allowed to lead the greatest army ever assembled in “Vikings” season 5. In a new video, cast member Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe) shared his thoughts about his character, and the rivalry between the brothers.

In a new video posted on Facebook, Smith explained how his character is in a challenging situation at the start of season 5. Ubbe has lost his father, his mother, and his brother. The actor added that this is the first time that the fans will see the conflict between brothers.

A sneak peek scene in the video shows Ubbe telling his other brothers that Ivar should not be allowed to take charge of the vast army that they have assembled. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) has no interest in a power struggle, so he will instruct Ubbe to take charge.

Each of the reaming brothers’ personality will begin to evolve, according to Smith. Ivar will become wilder, and Ubbe will start thinking about the future, and go on his own journey.  

The two brothers have a different perspective about how they should move forward as a people. Ubbe wants to settle down near some fertile land and become a farmer, while Ivar wants to settle down near the coast, to be able to raid other cities at will and continue living the life of a warrior.

The brothers grew up together and are very close. When Ivar starts to show his true personality, Ubbe has to step back and try and protect his brother and keep the family together. But, with each passing day as Ivar begins to see the glory in war, and grows more violent, it becomes difficult for Ubbe to control him.

Smith believes that his character may have underestimated Ivar. He said that his character is still figuring out his destiny, and trying to understand where he fits in this new world. 

