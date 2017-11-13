'Vikings' season 5: Lagertha will surely die, Katheryn Winnick confirms

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick)
Katheryn Winnick play Lagertha on ‘Vikings’ season 5. History

There is a very good chance of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) dying in “Vikings” season 5. In a recent interview, Winnick confirmed that her character is in danger of losing her life, and that it is only a matter of time for the Seer’s (John Kavanagh) prediction to come true.

The second Lagertha let loose that arrow to kill Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) and become Queen of Kattegat, her fate was sealed. The Seer has already predicted that one of Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) sons will kill her.

In an interview with TVGuide, Winnick confirmed that her character will die, and it will be one of the sons of Ragnar who will do it. There is a big war against the Queen of Kattegat that Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) is waging, so some major deaths are naturally to be expected.

However, fans should note that although it is almost certain that Lagertha will die at the hands of Ragnar’s son, it is still unclear when this will happen. Filming for season 6 of the TV series has already started, and Winnick is back on the set.

Will Lagertha continue to live to fight another day? And meet her fate at a later stage? While Winnick is back on the sets for season 6, as are Anderson and Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), it may not mean that her character will be back.

Winnick will be making her directorial debut on the show for season 6, so she may only be back as a director. Will this be the last time that the fans will get to see their beloved female warrior on screen? Fans will have to wait and watch “Vikings” season 5 to find out for sure. The show will return on Nov. 29 with another 20 episodes of action and drama, and all the craziness of the different characters.

First still of Season 5 of #Vikings.. #Lagertha

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

