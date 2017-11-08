'Vikings' season 5: Ivar wants to be most famous man in history

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen)
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. History

Two new promo videos of “Vikings” season 5 have been released online. One of the trailers is focused on Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), who wants to be the most famous man in history. Cast member Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn) also shared a new behind-the-scenes picture of his character.

The war between brothers next season will determine who will emerge as the new king. There will also be a war against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), but it appears that both the queen of Kattegat and Ivar will manage to come out alive.

A French trailer of the next season posted on Facebook shows new footage. Apart from the scenes of war that fans are familiar with, there is also a scene of Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) facing the ocean. Floki will be taking on a spiritual journey, with a previously released clip showing him with the god Loki.

Bjorn will be exploring Northern Africa. The trailer shows him running from a huge sand storm. The character will be meeting new people and learning about new lands and ways of life. He will also be involved in at least one of the wars in his homeland.

There will be huge focus on Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers); his storyline will gain significance as it progresses. Heahmund and King Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) will be fighting against the invaders back in England.

With all the wars, there are bound to be high-profile deaths this year. The action sequences will also be brutal.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to air on Nov. 29. There will be a total of 20 episodes this season. Filming for season 6 has already started, so fans may not have to wait too long next year for the show to return.

Credit: Vikings/ Facebook

 

What do you bring to the beach? #vikings #season5 #sahara

A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Credit: Alexander Ludwig/ Instagram

