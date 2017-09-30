'Vikings' season 5: A new king will rise [Watch trailer]

A new trailer of “Vikings” season 5 has been released online. The video shows the big battles that are featured on the show this year, and it also talks about the rise of a new king. The sons of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) have many battles to fight on multiple fronts, and the fate of their people is at stake.

With the king dead, it’s time for a new king to rise. That’s what the new trailer posted on IGN says. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) is the most likely candidate, and he can be seen channeling his father in one of the scenes in the video. However, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) also has plans to take on the leadership role.

The season may begin with the sons of Ragnar planning to avenge the death of their mother. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is prepared for what’s coming, and she will lead her troops from the front. Just like each season, this year too there will be some major deaths on the show. The rivalry and different battles give a lot of opportunities for blood to flow.

Apart from the wars, the TV series will also explore new lands, peoples, and cultures. The Vikings will spread out across continents, and this expansion will change the lands they invade, but the invaders too will be affected.

After all the fighting and conquering, the Vikings will now face a formidable foe in Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). Heahmund is committed to ridding his lands of the invaders, and the two sides will fight a destructive war of supremacy this year.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to air on Nov. 29. While the fans are yet to see the next season, filming for season 6 has already begun. Winnick will be making her directorial debut this year, and if her character manages to survive in season 5; the actress will be playing a dual role of acting and directing.