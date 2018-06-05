'Vikings' season 5: New behind-the-scenes picture

‘Vikings’ season 5: Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen)
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. History

A new behind-the-scenes picture of “Vikings” season 5 has been released online. The picture shows Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) fighting against a Saxon army.

Ivar has been in many fights against the Saxons, and has managed to outwit his enemies with his brilliant strategies. A behind-the-scenes picture Anderson released on his Instagram page shows one such battle.

Apart from Anderson and the extras dressed as Saxon soldiers, the picture also shows the crewmembers, and one of them appears to be the director. The battle sequence appears to be from one of the episodes that have already aired.

Commenting on the picture, Anderson said that that particular day of filming felt like he was working on the stage again. “Super addictive and incredibly fun,” the actor wrote.

This was a particularly challenging scenes for everyone, as it involved working under the rain machines, and Anderson sent a shout out to all the extras who worked really hard for this scene. All the extras can be seen wearing their respective costumes, which included the heavy armour, shield and sword.

There will be more such battles when the TV series returns. After winning the war against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), Ivar will have to invade Kattegat in episode 11. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and the others were last seen frantically making preparations to evacuate the city and run for their lives, while a heart-broken Lagertha sat there.

Ivar is expected to catch up with his enemies, judging by the trailers of the next part of the season. While he may be intent on killing his enemies, things may not turn out as planned.

Rollo (Clive Standen) will be coming back in the next episode. His only demand for offering his help was that Bjorn’s life must be spared. Will there be other “requests” made of Ivar? Like sparing the life of Lagertha too?

