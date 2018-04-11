'Vikings' season 5: Alfred vs. Aethelred

'Vikings'
A picture of the production set of "Vikings" TV series by History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

A new picture from the next part of “Vikings” season 5 has surfaced online. The picture teases a possible conflict between Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) and Aethelred (Darren Cahill). This suggests that the story may now slowly move towards the Saxon side of things.

The picture posted on Instagram shows Alfred and Aethelred in the heat of battle. Are they celebrating a hard won victory or will the show focus on the rivalry between the two?

The TV series so far has mostly focussed on the Viking storyline. With Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) no longer the protagonist, and his sons busy fighting a war among themselves, this may be the right time to start exploring the story more from the Saxon point of view.

Alfred will be a big character as the story moves forward. It will be interesting to see how the show will build the story for this character and the Saxons as a whole. The Vikings will still be an important factor of the story, so the important characters that are currently fighting the war will not go away any time soon.

There will be some casualties in the current war, the most significant being Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). The Queen of Kattegat has lost the war and is currently on the run. It is only a matter of time before Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) catches her and gets his revenge.

The next part of the season will also bring back Rollo (Clive Standen), a weary character who wants to keep Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) alive. It will be interesting to see how the character’s return will impact the storyline.

The next part of “Vikings” season 5 is scheduled to air some time later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Apart from the possible death of Lagertha, things aren’t looking so good for Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) too.

