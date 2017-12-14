'Victoria' season 2: Introducing new characters

There are many new characters being introduced in “Victoria” season 2. In a new video that has been released online, lead cast members Jenna Coleman (The Queen) and Tom Hughes (Prince Albert) introduced all the new characters and explained how important each of the new entrants were on the show.

The first big character entering the show this year is Duchess of Buccleuch (Dame Diana Rigg). She is the new lady in waiting for the queen, and she will be something unexpected for the queen. The orthodox old lady is very forthright in her opinions, which Hughes finds funny.

The second new character is Wilhelmina Coke, who is the niece of Duchess of Buccleuch. Coleman described this new character as being downtrodden, and someone who is always told what to do. Hughes teased that this new character will be slightly infatuated with Prince Ernest (David Oakes). He described the situation as a pure soul having fallen for the wrong man.

The other more important character this year is Drummond, the private secretary to Sir Robert Peel (Nigel Lindsay). The ambitious young man has the potential to become the Prime Minister someday. Coleman pointed out that the new character is also an eligible bachelor, and asked the fans to keep an eye on him during the show. The actress did not elaborate more to make sure she doesn’t reveal any spoilers.

There will also be a new entrant downstairs in the servants section of the palace. Miss Cleary is slightly shy, according to Hughes, but she will find her strength over time.

The last two characters are a female mathematician called Ada Lovelace, who is someone that the queen is not particularly fond of, and then there’s Boy Jones, the young man who became famous for breaking into the royal palace a number of times to steal food and other things.

