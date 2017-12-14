'Outlander' season 3: Producers looked for real caves around Scotland

Abandawe played a significant role in “Outlander” season 3. In a recent interview Co-Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts and some of the cast members shared their thoughts about this cave and the scenes related to this set. The following article contains spoilers.

Although the cast and crew travel to different countries each year, the majority of the filming still takes place in Scotland. The producers tried to search for the perfect location to film the Abandawe scenes, and in the end settled for creating the perfect set at the soundstage in South Africa.

In an interview with Elle, Roberts joked about seeing “all” the caves in Scotland, while searching for the perfect location to film Abandawe scenes. The problem with using the scouted locations was that they all looked “fake.” The producer then turned to Production Designer Jon Gary Steele, and had him create a cave set. Roberts had to remind Steele that the cave had to be large, because a very authentic design would mean that they would not be able to fit the cast and crew inside to film the scenes.

The cave set was built in Cape Town, South Africa, but only the interiors were filmed here. For the exterior shots they built the cave entrance on the same island that Claire finds herself in episode 11.

Season 3 marked the end of Geillis (Lotte Verbeek). Commenting on her character’s nature, Verbeek said that her character does “whatever is necessary” to get the job done. Geillis believed in a number of factors when it comes to time travel, which included gemstones for protection and a blood sacrifice.

The complexities involved in time travel are difficult for even the writers to keep a track of. Writer Karen Campbell said that the writers spent a lot of time discussing these different rules and theories about time travel, and added that they could do a whole episode on just explaining all of it.