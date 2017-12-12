'Outlander' season 3: Producers explain changes from book

A video of producers talking about the “Outlander” season 3 finale has been released online. The producers explained their approach to the finale episode, especially the opening scene, and they also explained why they had to make a big change from the book “Voyager.” The following article contains spoilers.

The video [see below] was released by Sony. It shows Co-executive Producers Toni Graphia and Matthew B. Roberts walking the fans through some of the challenges they faced while developing the script. One such challenge was to make sure that they could fit in the entire story into one season.

The producers had to pick and choose their favourite scenes from the book, and at the same time make sure that the main story was being told without any gaps. Such an approach means that the writers had to skip some parts of the story that they felt was not essential.

The finale episode showed the storm sequence, but what the TV audience didn’t get to see was that there was a chase sequence here that was featured in the book. Jamie and Claire’s ship was being chased by a military vessel in the final chapters of “Voyager.” The writers decided to cut the chase because they felt that they would not be able to do justice to both the chase as well as the storm in the limited time that they had left in the finale.

Roberts pointed out that they did try to do it. The chase was included up until the story board stage of development, in which the scenes from the script are drawn on paper to see how it would look on screen. Eventually they decided against doing both the chase and the storm.

As far as the opening scene of Claire drifting under water is concerned, Graphia said they always felt that this scene was “poetic” and “mystical” and they always planned to use this sequence. The opening line “I was dead” was “provocative,” and the producers always intended to start with this and then let the rest of the episode catch up to this moment.

Credit: Sony/ Twitter