'Outlander' season 4 teaser trailer: Living the American dream

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

The first teaser trailer of “Outlander” season 4 has already surfaced online. The filming for the next season has been ongoing for a while now, which means that the fans can expect their show to premiere on time next year.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will embark on “A new journey,” in the next season, according to the teaser posted on YouTube. The video shows the Frasers relaxing in each other’s arms in America.

Being from the future, Claire knows how the land will change in the US. In the teaser she tells her husband how there will be lots of people on the land they are sitting in. There will be people from different backgrounds in the US, all trying to make a home in this new land, and trying to live what will come to be known as the American dream.

But, will this American dream be the same as the dream Jamie and Claire have for each other? That’s the question Jamie is interested in knowing the answer to. “I suppose so,” Claire replies in the teaser trailer.

Jamie and Claire reached the American shores in the season 3 finale episode. However, scenes of America will be filmed in Scotland. In a recent tweet Co-executive Producer Maril Davis said that it was -7 degrees on the production set at the location where they were filming. She thanked the cast and crew for doing a good job during the “frigid shooting day.”

Although Jamie and Claire will be in America in the next season, the TV series will not be able to depict the accurate weather conditions there because they will be filming in Scotland. However, each year the production tends to shift to a different country, and it will be interesting to see where they will go to this year.

