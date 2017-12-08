'Outlander' season 3 finale preview: Showdown against Geillis

By @sachintrivedig on
Geillis
Lotte Verbeek as Geillis in "Outlander" TV series. Outlander/ Facebook

Some dramatic scenes await the fans in the finale episode of “Outlander” season 3. Apart from the eventual showdown against Geillis (Lotte Verbeek), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will also make a shocking discovery on the island.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Claire having a civil conversation with Geillis. The Sassenach knows that the Bakra is up to something by hiding the kidnapping of Young Ian (John Bell), and the truth may be revealed to her in the finale episode.

Some of the scenes shown in quick succession tease the meeting of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire with Young Ian. The young lad is alive and well, and appears to have escaped from the clutches of Geillis. Young Ian seems to be leading the Frasers through the jungle to some unknown location in the preview.

Fate may have brought Claire to Jamaica for a reason. Here the Sassenach will discover a place that is just like Craigh na dun. Just like the famous Dance of the Druids in the very first season, the viewers will now get to see another dance around a fire in Jamaica, but the difference this time around is that there will be quite a lot of people involved in the ritual dance.

Jamie will be out of the prison pretty quickly in the next episode, judging by the preview. This is not surprising because the governor of Jamaica, Lord John Grey (Davis Berry) has the biggest crush on the Scottish warrior, and he may intervene in the case.

There will also be a fair bit of action for Claire in the “Outlander” season 3 finale, and one of the fights will be against Geillis. Episode 13 will also set the stage for another big adventure for the Sassenach and her husband, taking them to new lands.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Dec. 7-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner confirms 2019 premiere
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Rumple makes a deal
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe teases finale episode
‘Supernatural’ 13x09: ‘The Bad Place’ makes an exciting lead-in to ‘Wayward Sisters’
‘Supernatural’ 13x09: ‘The Bad Place’ makes an exciting lead-in to ‘Wayward Sisters’
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' spoilers: 4 Fast facts about Sophie Turner’s new film
4 Fast facts about 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' starring Sophie Turner
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car