'Outlander' season 3 finale preview: Showdown against Geillis

Some dramatic scenes await the fans in the finale episode of “Outlander” season 3. Apart from the eventual showdown against Geillis (Lotte Verbeek), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will also make a shocking discovery on the island.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Claire having a civil conversation with Geillis. The Sassenach knows that the Bakra is up to something by hiding the kidnapping of Young Ian (John Bell), and the truth may be revealed to her in the finale episode.

Some of the scenes shown in quick succession tease the meeting of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire with Young Ian. The young lad is alive and well, and appears to have escaped from the clutches of Geillis. Young Ian seems to be leading the Frasers through the jungle to some unknown location in the preview.

Fate may have brought Claire to Jamaica for a reason. Here the Sassenach will discover a place that is just like Craigh na dun. Just like the famous Dance of the Druids in the very first season, the viewers will now get to see another dance around a fire in Jamaica, but the difference this time around is that there will be quite a lot of people involved in the ritual dance.

Jamie will be out of the prison pretty quickly in the next episode, judging by the preview. This is not surprising because the governor of Jamaica, Lord John Grey (Davis Berry) has the biggest crush on the Scottish warrior, and he may intervene in the case.

There will also be a fair bit of action for Claire in the “Outlander” season 3 finale, and one of the fights will be against Geillis. Episode 13 will also set the stage for another big adventure for the Sassenach and her husband, taking them to new lands.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube