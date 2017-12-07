'Outlander' season 3: 'New beginnings' in the finale episode

By @sachintrivedig on
Caitriona Balfe
Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

There is just one more episode left in “Outlander” season 3. In a recent interview, cast member Caitriona Balfe (Claire) teased how the finale episode will set up the plot for next year. Meanwhile, Author Diana Gabaldon clarified a dialogue in episode 12.

“The Bakra. Big wave. New beginnings,” this is what awaits the fans in the finale episode, Balfe said in an interview with Gold Derby. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire are already in Jamaica, where they have met the Bakra- Geillis (Lotte Verbeek). The new beginnings may be a reference to the shift to America in the next season.

Filming for season 4 has been ongoing for a while now. The team is back in Scotland, but Balfe confirmed that just like always the main characters will be spending just a portion of their time here. The new country that they will be travelling to is America. However, the actress explained that they will not be filming any scenes in the US because of budgetary constraints, so Scotland will have to once again stand in for the US. Balfe said that all the characters on the show in the next season are “basically pioneers,” which is again very different from what they have done so far.

Balfe also pointed out that they have a great crew members in Scotland who have been working with the cast for four years now. Balfe also complimented Production Designer Jon Gary Steele for his talents, which will be particularly important in transforming Scottish locations into areas in the colonial-era US.

Meanwhile, Gabaldon clarified why Jamie had to stress that the gem was given to Lord John Grey (David Berry) by a prisoner rather than a friend. The author explained that Jamie was not a friend of the governor at that time, and the subtext to Claire was that he was not as close to his prisoner as Lord John implied.

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe teases finale episode
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ behind-the-scenes video
'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds cast as Detective Pikachu in Pokemon movie
New 'Injustice 2' trailer shows big-shot superhero Atom
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Sansa's challenge without Littlefinger
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner confirms 2019 premiere
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 preview: Victoria needs help
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Rumple makes a deal
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car