'Outlander' season 3: 'New beginnings' in the finale episode

Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

There is just one more episode left in “Outlander” season 3. In a recent interview, cast member Caitriona Balfe (Claire) teased how the finale episode will set up the plot for next year. Meanwhile, Author Diana Gabaldon clarified a dialogue in episode 12.

“The Bakra. Big wave. New beginnings,” this is what awaits the fans in the finale episode, Balfe said in an interview with Gold Derby. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire are already in Jamaica, where they have met the Bakra- Geillis (Lotte Verbeek). The new beginnings may be a reference to the shift to America in the next season.

Filming for season 4 has been ongoing for a while now. The team is back in Scotland, but Balfe confirmed that just like always the main characters will be spending just a portion of their time here. The new country that they will be travelling to is America. However, the actress explained that they will not be filming any scenes in the US because of budgetary constraints, so Scotland will have to once again stand in for the US. Balfe said that all the characters on the show in the next season are “basically pioneers,” which is again very different from what they have done so far.

Balfe also pointed out that they have a great crew members in Scotland who have been working with the cast for four years now. Balfe also complimented Production Designer Jon Gary Steele for his talents, which will be particularly important in transforming Scottish locations into areas in the colonial-era US.

Meanwhile, Gabaldon clarified why Jamie had to stress that the gem was given to Lord John Grey (David Berry) by a prisoner rather than a friend. The author explained that Jamie was not a friend of the governor at that time, and the subtext to Claire was that he was not as close to his prisoner as Lord John implied.

Because Jamie was by no means a friend to Lord John at the time, and he didn't give him the stone; John confiscated it. https://t.co/7hU7t8fHXC — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) December 7, 2017