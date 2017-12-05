'Outlander' season 3: Dracula inspiration for the blood bath

By @sachintrivedig on
Ronald Moore
Executive producer Ronald Moore participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

Episode 12 of “Outlander” season 3 featured a blood bath, which was a significant scene to reintroduce an important character. In a new video that has been released online the producers shared their insights about this scene and other aspects of the episode. The following article contains spoilers.

The title of the episode was “The Bakra,” which is a reference to the character Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek). In the video [see below], Co-executive Producer Toni Graphia explained how they chose the name Bakra for Geillis because they wanted to hold off revealing the character till the last moment. It is only when Young Ian (John Bell) meets The Bakra, which means the boss, that the audience gets to know that it is Geillis.

The idea of using the blood bath as the scene to reveal Geillis was an idea that Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts had. The producer explained how he had read about how the irons and the proteins in the blood of young people kept the fictitious character Dracula young, and he also read the stories about the blood of young virgins. Roberts took the idea of the blood bath to Verbeek, and she agreed to do it.

In the book “Voyager” by Diana Gabaldon, on which the TV series is based, there was a scene before this that introduced Geillis. However, the producers had a discussion and decided to get rid of the original scene and use the blood bath to introduce the Bakra.

Roberts also discussed this scene with Bell, and told him that his character is just 15-years-old, so he has to look “petrified and turned on at the same time.” The producer feels the actor pulled it off in this scene.

The other interesting aspect of “Outlander” season 3 is that it showed how the people of that time reused a lot of the clothing, instead of just buying new ones. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) used a modified dress that she wore before in Paris, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) used one of Claire’s dresses, and Fergus (César Domboy) used one of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) old suits.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

